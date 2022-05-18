Mass demonstration against Kavango East Swapo regional leadership mooted for tomorrow

By Nankali za Muserengwa

RUNDU, May 18 – Swapo Party district leaders in all six constituencies jointly wrote a letter to the chairperson of political leaders assigned to the Kavango East region and minister of Trade, Industralisation, and SME Lucia Iipumbu informing her of their intentions to hold a peaceful demonstration tomorrow.

The letter was copied to Secretary-General of Swapo Sophia Shaningwa. The disgruntled members also wrote to the Kavango East regional police commander requesting permission to hold the demonstration tomorrow.

In the letter, seen by this reporter, the district leadership is accusing regional coordinator Ottilie Shinduvi and regional mobilizer Bonifatius Wakudumo who is also the governor of the Kavango East region among others of violating the party’s constitution, rules, and procedures of elections and causing divisions in the region.

The members were also angered by the central committee’s nullification of the Swapo party elders council Kavango East regional conference last week, calling it chaotic as party election procedures were not followed. The district leaders accused Wakudumo and Shinduvi of being the engineers of the failed elders’ conference.

Organisers believe that the demonstration is the only way they can be heard because on 20 September 2020 Swapo party regional executive committee (REC) passed a motion of no confidence in Shinduvi and Wakudumo but the politburo swept that motion under carpet and up today they are untouchables, according to sources close to Swapo politics.

The demonstration is scheduled to start from the Dr. Romanus Kampungu sports field where people must be gathered from 10h00.

Efforts to get comments from both Shinduvi and Wakudumo were fruitless as their mobile phones went unanswered – Namibia Daily News.