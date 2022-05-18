Back stabbing, conspiracy and tribalism rocks Erongo Red board

Own Correspondent

WALVIS BAY, May 17 – A leaked audio circulating on social media reveals how three board members of Erongo Regional Electricity Distribution company (Erongo Red) serving on the Human Resources committee plotted the removal of Erongo Red CEO Fessor Mbango who has been replaced by Tino Hanabeb, who worked for Roads Authority.

The Road Contracting Company (RCC) has virtually collapsed under his watch.

In all detailed discussions on the plot, chairperson of Erongo Red HR committee Sam Januarie, Michael Skini and Christiaan Nanuseb are clearly heard on audio plotting and planning every step of how to get rid of the CEO whose contract ended on 30 April 2022.

According to sources, all this time Mbango was allegedly kept in the dark and never informed whether his contract would be extended or not, in terms of the labour and contract laws.

According to the audio, the discussions came up with reasons that could be advanced for not renewing Mbango’s contract. There are strong allegations that the two directors appointed by Swakopmund Municipality were appointed to get rid of Mbango.

The CVs of the two directors were allegedly submitted by an employee of Erongo Red Blasius Goreseb who is also a councillor on the LPM ticket.

Goreseb has on numerous occasions allegedly made tribalistic remarks against some members of staff in the organisation and is known to have beef with the departed CEO.

The same employee/councillor is a close friend to Zoe Nambahu who is the current board chairperson and the alleged driver of the movement “Let’s purge Mbango”.

Internal sources are amazed at the level of ignorance, disregard and corrupt tendencies of the Erongo board under the leadership of Zoe Nambahu towards the recruitment policy, and contract of Mr Mbango who performed exceptionally well, by reviving the company’s financial position with more than two years of no tariff increases.

Contacted for comment Sam Januarie said: “I can’t comment at this stage on the matter but I can advise you to contact the communication department of ErongoRed because I don’t work there full-time.”

When this reporter further asked if it was his voice in the audio he hanged up the call.

Martin Tjipita the vice-board chairperson said he is not implicated in the audio. “My name is not mentioned and this is an internal matter and we are busy investigating before we will make a press release” then he switched off his phone while Micheal Skini’s phone went unanswered.

The case of the CEO is currently in the High Court and was heard yesterday.

The Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo has meanwhile ordered the board to halt the recruitment process to allow for investigations, however, the Board of Erongo Red went ahead and recruited their alleged close friend Tino Hanabeb, whose name is mentioned in the audio, who ironically has no background in the electricity sector nor any engineering qualification to be appointed ErongoRed chief executive. He is set to start work on 1 June.

The matter seems to have aroused the attention of the Anti-Corruption Commission, according to sources – Namibia Daily News.