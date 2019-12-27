former ministers fail to appeal arrest over bribery charges

WINDHOEK, Dec. 27, -- Two former Namibian ministers have failed to appeal their arrests over a fishing corruption scandal. The accused, former minister of fisheries Bernhard Esau and former justice minister Sacky Shangala, and four other co-accused, were allegedly involved in a scandal that generated 150 million Namibian dollars (about 10 million U.S. dollars) in kickbacks. They will remain in jail after the failure of their urgent appeal. Acting High Court Judge Kobus Miller on Friday delivered his ruling, ordering the issue be taken off from the court dockets. Xinhau