Man Stabbed to death over playing card games.

Rundu 5 April 2021, Police in Rundu, Kavango East had arrested a murder suspect after a fight had taken place in Kehemu location nearby Entertainment Bar at around 18h22 Saturday evening.

The suspect was identified as an adult male who allegedly stabbed the deceased with a knife in his chest. The deceased died on the spot.

According to eyewitnesses an argument erupted as to who must take the winning money.

The Namibian Police in Rundu confirmed the case and told this reporter that the deceased’s particulars are unknown at this stage. The case is still under investigation and the suspect has been arrested.

Family members of deceased are still to be informed. The body was taken to the mortuary at the Rundu State Hospital for a post mortem to be conducted.

The suspect is expected to appear in Rundu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

By Annakleta Haikera