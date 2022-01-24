Driver Rams into Police Station Gate

MURURANI, JAN 24 – The driver of a white Toyota Quantum that was driving from Aussenkehr to Rundu is under investigation for reckless and/or negligent driving, and malicious damage to state property after he lost control of his vehicle brushed on the doorstep of the police before finally resting at the foot of a tree.

On Friday, 21 January 2022 at 10:16 at Mururani Police station it is alleged that the 26 years old Namibian male driver who was transporting carrying 12 passengers, lost control of the vehicle about 100m before the Mururani checkpoint. He resultantly lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit the gate of the Police Station, thereby damaging the fence and pavement.

The vehicle hit a tree where it stopped, which resulted in passengers sustaining minor to serious injuries, while the vehicle was also damaged.

“All the injured persons were transported to Mpora clinic for medical treatment where they were further transported to Rundu state hospital with an ambulance. Those with minor injuries were discharged while the ones with serious injuries were admitted. Police investigation continues,” read a police statement.

In another case of Culpable Homicide, reckless and or negligent driving that occurred on Friday, 21 January 2022 on B-1 road some 20 KM from Windhoek towards Rehoboth, Pombili Kamanja Beukes, a Namibian male (age unknown) allegedly fell from a white Toyota pick-up vehicle.

“It is further alleged that the deceased was sitting at the back of the vehicle when a door shaped wood was blown by the wind and the deceased attempted to hold it back into the vehicle but in the process, he fell out of the vehicle alongside the wood whilst the vehicle was in motion. He was declared dead on the scene. Next of kin (mother) is informed and Police Investigation continues.”

At the coast in Swakopmund, a young man was walking toward Mondesa from the roadblock when he was ran over by a Silver VW Polo. The incident occured at around 20:40 on the B-2 road, 1KM from Swakopmund. The Silver Polo was travelling on the B-2 road from the Arandis direction and the victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.

A case of culpable homicide, reckless and or negligent driving is being investigated while the driver – who was alone in the vehicle – did not sustain any injuries. The deceased’s body was taken to Swakopmund State hospital for death certification. The next of kin have not yet been traced.

On Saturday in Ondobe at about16:40, Ohengobe village it is alleged that a white Toyota Hilux 2.7 pick-up, bearing Eenhana number plates overturned in a curve when Shikudule Johannes, aged 66, a Namibian male driver lost control of the vehicle and it over turned. The victim was travelling from West to East on Ondobe-Eenhana main road and was alone in the vehicle, he was thrown out and died on the spot. Next of kin were informed.

In Omuthiya between Friday, 21/01/2022 and Saturday, 22/01/2022 at an unknown time, Omboto Village, an unknown driver ran over a 35 years old Namibian male. The victim who sustained serious head injuries and was discovered by a passer-by on Saturday morning around 06h00. The victim is currently receiving medical attention at Oshakati State hospital (ICU). Police investigations continue under reckless and or negligent driving, failure to render an assistant to an injured person, and failure to stop the vehicle immediately after the accident.

A similar case occurred in Nomtsuob: on Sunday, 23.01.2022 around 04h00, Nomtsuob location where an unknown driver ran over a 20 years old Namibian male victim resulting in serious injuries. He was taken to Tsumeb hospital and later transferred to Oshakati hospital in critical condition. The suspect is not yet arrested and Police investigations are still ongoing.

Police in Ohangwena are investigating a case of Culpable Homicide that occurred on Saturday, 22 January 2022 at an unknown time on the Endola – Onhuno road at Oshitambi village. It is alleged that the lifeless body of Erastus Shimwoshili Hamalwa, aged 25, Namibian male was found laying in the road by a motorist who was driving on the same road.

It is suspected that the deceased was hit by a vehicle and the driver drove away or failed to stop the vehicle after the incident. The body of the deceased is kept in the mortuary at Engela hospital. Next of kin has been informed. Police investigation continues. – musa@namibidailynews.info