POSSIBLE HUMAN TRAFFICKING FROM NAMIBIA TO THE MIDDLE EAST

Windhoek, April 21– It is reported that about 26 young Namibian women aged between 27-and 40 have left the country allegedly in pursuit of greener pastures.

It is further alleged that these women engaged a facilitator here in Namibia who lures them into accepting job offers abroad. Trips to these countries including work visas can cost up to N$40 000-00 which is mostly covered by the facilitators but to be paid back once employed on the other side.

Disappointingly, upon arrival, the promised salary, as well as living and working conditions, are normally not as promised to cause disputes between the employee and the employer. Employees however are not allowed to come back until they payback. Victims are then forced into exploitative and even life-threatening situations.

STATISTICS Cases of Human Trafficking reported to the Namibian Police Force so far (from April 2010 to March 2022) indicate a total of 77 cases of which;

28 cases are under investigation 26 cases were finalized 17 cases still on the court roll 06 cases pending PG’s decision