Two people struck by same bullet

May 9, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

REHOBOTH, 08 May – A 50-year-old Rehoboth woman allegedly shot herself in the shoulder with her husband’s pistol at Erf 126 Block G Rehoboth on Friday 06 May 2022 at about 20h00.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Hendrina Beukes, shot herself once in the shoulder and the bullet came out and struck another woman Natosh Beukes, whose age is unknown on the right leg.

Both women sustained severe injuries and are being treated at St Mary’s Hospital.

According to Natosh Beukes, the women were drinking at Hendrina’s house, when Hendrina left the sitting room and went to her bedroom.

Natasha allegedly followed Hendrina and she was struck by a bullet and realized that Hendrina was in a pool of blood.

The pistol that Hendrina used belonged to her husband Milton Beukes (54). There were only three people in the house at the time of the shooting.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing.

