Otavi, Feb 13–Two men were involved in a tractor accident and one died at the spot as they were crossing the bridge to otavi fountain farm. It is alleged that the tractor slipped off the bridge due to heavy rainfall, and a very slippery road. The passenger fell into the water and the tractor fell on him, drowning him to death.

Annakletta Haikera

Namibia daily news

