Mukuve family opts for Traditional court – 8 people fined
Mukuve family opts for Traditional court – 8 people fined

written by Anna Hepeni September 6, 2021

Last Friday, eight primary suspects were fined in relation to the death of Riaan Kanyanga Mukuve.
The decision was made at Hambukushu Hall in the Mukwe Constituency after family members of the late Mukuve opted to utilise the Traditional Court.
The family of the late Mukuve and residents of that Constituency gave testimony, which led to eight people being fined N$22 000 each by the Hambukushe Traditional Court on Friday with regard to the death of University of Namibia’s student Mukuve Kanyanga.

The eight, including a bar owner, have admitted to being involved in the death of Kanyanga.

Kanyanga was last seen with his friends and reportedly disappeared in the area between Shadipwera, Rudhiva, Shadikongoro and Kapako in the Mukwe Constituency.

A search ensued and his lifeless body was discovered floating in the Kavango River at Kapako Village in the Mukwe Constituency, prompting speculation that he had drowned. However, an autopsy revealed that the deceased did not drown, but was strangled and thrown into the river.

anna@namibiadailynews.info

