Zimbabwean president announces new cabinet after re-election

HARARE, Sept. 12 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday announced the new 26-member cabinet following his re-election for a second term last month.

The president retained several government ministers in their portfolios, among them Finance and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube; Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava; Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi; Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka; and Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

Among some changes, former energy minister Soda Zhemu was appointed the new mines minister.

Mnangagwa faces the challenge of rebuilding an ailing economy hit by hyperinflation, a currency slump and high unemployment. (Xinhua)