Hausiku feels need for youth to address teenage pregnancy.

Nkurenkuru, April 18—Sirka Hausiku, Governor of Kavango West Region, has underscored the need to tackle high teenage pregnancies, citing it as a priority area that requires mitigation among the youth. Hausiku aired her views as Rob Youth Foundation had paid a courtesy visit in order to introduce the foundation to the Governor as the head of the region for a blessing on their operations in Kavango West.

Hausiku said she was so impressed to see members of the youth taking initiative in tackling issues faced by the youth such as teenage pregnancy, drugs and alcohol abuse.

“I see in your programme that you would like to tackle career guidance in schools, I also want you to emphasise on teenage pregnancy as one of the priority areas. As you may be aware Kavango West Region is one of the regions that has a high rate of teenage pregnancy which is in the top three, which includes Ohangwena Region and Kavango East Region, it will be nice if you put this as an urgent issue on your agenda for the region.’’

Rob Youth Foundation regional coordinator, Ms. Vallentine Kasoma said, “Human-Wildlife Conflict, Teenage Pregnancy, Career Guidance, Horticulture, and conducting Youth Expo’s are among many projects the Foundation has planned for the region of Kavango West. We would like to urge the rest of the youth in the region to take this opportunity by being part of the Foundation and benefit from projects through various ways.”

Speaking during the occasion, founder of Rob Youth Foundation Robert Maseka pointed out the need for the region to invest in food security, adding that he believes the youth has to take the lead in the implementation of such important aspects in Kavango West and the rest of the regions in the country.

“I believe the youth has a huge responsibility to make sure we start producing our own food locally starting from our own backyard, to the school garden and eventually in big scales in our communities. If we don’t start preparing for the future now, our country’s food reserves will dwindle dramatically. We all know about what is going on in Ukraine which has affected food prices globally. It would be unwise for us not to look into the future given this development, and yet we have resources that are not utilized. It will have a serious consequence to our people and the country will be invaded by imported food from outside the country, when we are capable of providing some basics.”

After the meeting with the governor and the team visited Leevi Hakusembe Secondary School where they donated sanitary pads, toiletries and food to the boys and girls at that school.

One of the Hostel supervisor thanked Rob Youth Foundation a wonderful unexpected donations and shows her appreciation for such a wonderful gestures. ‘’To the Rob Youth Foundation team on behalf of the school I would like to thank you for such a wonderful donation, it will surely make a difference in the learners lives.’’

The Foundation took a familiarization tours to the three regions: Zambezi Region, Kavango East Region and Kavango West Region from the 8th of April to the 12 of April 2022, and has planned to visits the rest of the regions in the months to come.

Musa Zimunya