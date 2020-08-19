Namibia Breweries Limited Launches Horizon.

Windhoek, Aug 19-Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) – a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group – continues to innovate in its pursuit of being a catalyst for positive change, creating new realities and fulfilling dreams. As a leader in the Namibian alcohol beverages industry, NBL has been at the forefront for many years in promoting responsible consumption, and curbing the abuse of alcohol. This cause is strengthened by the introduction of its exciting and latest innovation, ‘Horizon’ – a non-alcoholic flavoured beer.



According to NBL’s Global Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy, “When it comes to choosing a quality locally crafted non-alcoholic beer, consumers in Namibia have limited choice. We are committed to encourage responsible behavior in an effort to address irresponsible drinking and alcohol abuse therefore providing more options in this respect. ‘Horizon’ broadens the possibility of enjoying a beer, 24/7 without compromising on the great authentic taste of a truly Namibian beer, and at the same time supporting responsible consumption. Horizon is a reflection of our passion to deliver a wide range of beverages that appeal to a broad spectrum of taste palates and drinking occasions.”



NBL Global Innovation Manager, Megan Zondagh, says Horizon is a range of expertly brewed, premium tasting Non-alcoholic beers with an alcohol-by-volume (ABV) of less than 0.5%*. Zondagh: “With global and local trends pointing towards a greater focus on health and wellbeing, consumers are actively looking to reduce their alcohol intake at selected occasions. Horizon offers a refreshing option for this consumer. Inherent to this offering is the recognition of a world where choice needs to reflect the diverse palate of consumers, while ensuring that every flavour delivers on the beer drinking experience.”



Horizon comes in 330ml NRBs and 500ml cans and is offered in three exciting flavours: Lemon, Apple and Berries.

“We are proud to have Horizon Non-Alcoholic Flavoured Beer as the latest addition to our renowned portfolio while staying true to the O&L Group’s purpose of ‘Creating a future, Enhancing Life”, concluded Zondagh.

NDN Reporter