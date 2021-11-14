UNICEF Plans Sub-Regional Event to Commemorate World Children’s Day

WINDHOEK, NOV 14 – World Children’s Day is commemorated globally on 20 November each year and marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. WCD is a global day of

action for children, by children. On this day, UNICEF advocates, raises awareness and raises funds

for the most pressing issues facing children. This year’s World Children’s Day (WCD) happens in the year that UNICEF commemorate its 75th anniversary as an organization.

To mark WCD and UNICEF75, UNICEF is planning a sub-regional event around the recently

inaugurated Kazungula Bridge which sits at the border of four countries, directly linking two (Zambia

and Botswana).

The Day will be celebrated under the theme “Kids Take Over” and “Go Blue” where children will be

taking over and turning the world blue in support of child rights.

The main activities around this event that are to take place on Saturday, 20 November 2021, in

the area around the Kazungula Bridge are: A high-level children’s engagement commemoration hosted by H.E. The President of Botswana close to the bridge on the Botswana side of the border; The switching on of the bridge blue lighting with the children (75) and officials on the bridge; 15 Children from Zambezi region will be travelling to Kazungula and join 60 other children from Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia, where they will represent Namibia and participate in a panel which comprises of the four Heads of State (HOS) (Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe), young people from the other 3 countries, UNICEF Regional Director: Eastern & Southern Africa Region and UNICEF Country Representatives on the future they want. – NDN Staffer