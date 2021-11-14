Trending Now
Home NationalYouth UNICEF Plans Sub-Regional Event to Commemorate World Children’s Day
UNICEF Plans Sub-Regional Event to Commemorate World Children’s Day
Youth

UNICEF Plans Sub-Regional Event to Commemorate World Children’s Day

November 14, 2021

WINDHOEK, NOV 14 – World Children’s Day is commemorated globally on 20 November each year and marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. WCD is a global day of
action for children, by children. On this day, UNICEF advocates, raises awareness and raises funds
for the most pressing issues facing children. This year’s World Children’s Day (WCD) happens in the year that UNICEF commemorate its 75th anniversary as an organization.

To mark WCD and UNICEF75, UNICEF is planning a sub-regional event around the recently
inaugurated Kazungula Bridge which sits at the border of four countries, directly linking two (Zambia
and Botswana).

The Day will be celebrated under the theme “Kids Take Over” and “Go Blue” where children will be
taking over and turning the world blue in support of child rights.

The main activities around this event that are to take place on Saturday, 20 November 2021, in
the area around the Kazungula Bridge are: A high-level children’s engagement commemoration hosted by H.E. The President of Botswana close to the bridge on the Botswana side of the border; The switching on of the bridge blue lighting with the children (75) and officials on the bridge; 15 Children from Zambezi region will be travelling to Kazungula and join 60 other children from Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia, where they will represent Namibia and participate in a panel which comprises of the four Heads of State (HOS) (Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe), young people from the other 3 countries, UNICEF Regional Director: Eastern & Southern Africa Region and UNICEF Country Representatives on the future they want. – NDN Staffer

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Facebook loses more younger users

September 6, 2018

MGECW launches Act to promote child rights

March 4, 2019

Solid policy framework needed for Namibia to harness...

December 4, 2018

//Kharas wins Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup

August 28, 2018

Reclaim Africa! Young leaders call on peers to...

May 16, 2019

Rundu youth entrepreneurship expo postponed to June

December 4, 2018

Keeping Children Close to Nature

September 5, 2018

African nations to develop child protection strategy for...

January 22, 2019

Investment needed in agriculture to attract youth: UNESCO

September 6, 2018

Hello Africa: Young Namibians seeking to transform agriculture...

October 17, 2021