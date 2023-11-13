Namibia Achieves Major Milestone: Securing Meat Export to the Middle East

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, November 13 — The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform (MAWLR) proudly announces a significant breakthrough in the quest to secure market access for Namibian meat and meat products from both the North and South of the Veterinary Cordon Fence (VCF) to the Middle East.

In July 2023, the MAWLR embarked on a mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar to explore potential markets for Namibian meat exports. The delegation engaged in trade negotiation meetings with the veterinary competent authorities of the UAE and the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar. These meetings focused on crucial aspects such as import requirements, animal health, and veterinary public health necessary for the exportation of Namibian meat from both sides of the Veterinary Fence.

The discussions extended to key players in the meat industry value chain of the respective countries, including Halal accreditation authorities of the UAE and Qatar, food business operators, importers and exporters, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Halal Trade and Marketing Center of the UAE.

The visit resulted in successful negotiations on the import requirements for exporting beef from approved abattoirs in the Northern Communal Areas to Qatar and the exportation of beef and lamb from the South of the Veterinary Cordon to the United Arab Emirates.

Following these negotiations, the Directorate of Veterinary Services collaborated with counterparts in both countries to obtain veterinary export health certificates necessary for exporting meat to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Namibian export-approved abattoirs are urged to seize this market opportunity by engaging with Halal certifying bodies approved by UAE and Qatar authorities for the accreditation of their export establishments, ensuring compliance with UAE and Qatar Halal laws before export.

The Ministry further encourages export-approved abattoirs to initiate contact with meat and meat product importers in the UAE and Qatar for the registration of their products. This process is crucial once their establishments/abattoirs receive Halal accreditation. For additional information, please reach out to Dr. Albertina Shilongo, Chief Veterinary Officer, at Albertina.shilongo@mawrl.gov.na.

This achievement not only opens new avenues for Namibian meat in international markets but also strengthens the nation’s position as a reliable and quality supplier on the global stage.