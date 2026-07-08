Trending Now
Home International Erdogan demands end to NATO allies’ defense restrictions on Türkiye
Erdogan demands end to NATO allies’ defense restrictions on Türkiye
International

Erdogan demands end to NATO allies’ defense restrictions on Türkiye

July 8, 2026

ANKARA, July 8– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said here Wednesday that restrictions on defense cooperation among NATO member states, particularly in the defense industry, “must be lifted” if the alliance is to meet its capability targets.

Speaking at the ongoing NATO summit, Erdogan referred to the arms export restrictions that some of Türkiye’s NATO allies have imposed on the country over the years.

His remarks came as NATO seeks to rebuild military stockpiles and expand defense production under mounting U.S. pressure to raise member states’ defense spending targets from the long-standing 2 percent of gross domestic product to 5 percent.

Over the years, Türkiye has faced defense export restrictions or suspensions from several Western allies, including Canada, Germany, Sweden, Finland and France, as well as U.S. sanctions and export restrictions following its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Ankara has consistently argued that such restrictions undermine defense cooperation among allies and hamper the development of its domestic defense industry. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 159
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

2026 Winter Olympics to feature AI broadcast innovations

January 15, 2026

U.S. celebrities denounce ICE’s escalating violence in Minnesota

January 26, 2026

Venezuela’s acting president arrives in Grenada for official...

April 9, 2026

Democrats, Republicans trade blame as major U.S. airports...

March 26, 2026

Maritime organization reports armed skiff approaches vessel in...

April 12, 2026

Japan begins 17th ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-tainted...

December 5, 2025

China’s central bank conducts 10 bln yuan of...

August 19, 2021

Russia says accusations over drones in EU countries...

May 29, 2026

China Focus: AI raises alarm among legal professionals...

October 31, 2025

Trump ends UK tour with disagreement over Palestine,...

September 19, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.