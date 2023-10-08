Trending Now
Home InternationalMiddle East UNRWA schools receive over 20,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza: official
UNRWA schools receive over 20,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza: official
Middle East

UNRWA schools receive over 20,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza: official

October 8, 2023

GAZA, Oct. 8 — At least 20,000 Palestinians from various governorates of the Gaza Strip have been displaced to the schools belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a senior official said on Sunday.

Adnan Abu Hasna, the UNRWA media advisor, said in a press statement that “the displaced people, including women, children, and elderly people, headed to 44 UNRWA’s schools.”

He added that “28 schools only were equipped for sheltering the displaced people during the conflict times,” expecting the number of displaced people to increase in the coming hours.

For the second day in a row, the coastal enclave has been witnessing a military escalation between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), which rules Gaza, and the Israeli army. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 71
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Railway services resume at crash site in eastern...

June 5, 2023

Missing aircraft found crashed in mid-west Nepal, 2...

May 16, 2018

Israel confirms cease-fire with Gaza after 3 days...

August 8, 2022

Over 7,000 rebels, families evacuate Syria’s Eastern Ghouta

March 30, 2018

Israel hits Hamas sites in response to rocket...

June 4, 2018

Israel discovers 900-year-old sword in Mediterranean seabed

October 18, 2021

Israel adds 5 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant...

October 21, 2021

6 killed, 296 injured in new quakes in...

February 21, 2023

10 killed as van falls into ravine in...

June 4, 2018

10 civilians killed in bomb attack in eastern...

January 7, 2019