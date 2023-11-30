DBN Welcomes Nicky Katapa Mutenda as New Chief Financial Officer

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 30 — The bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicky Katapa Mutenda as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from December 18, 2023, for a term of 5 years. Nicky’s selection follows a rigorous evaluation conducted by a panel consisting of six distinguished individuals from the DBN Board and external experts.

Commenting on Nicky’s appointment, John Steytler, DBN CEO, expressed unshakeable confidence in Nicky as a capable candidate poised to contribute to the success and growth of the bank.

Nicky brings over eleven years of experience in the banking sector and is a seasoned finance professional. He holds several professional designations, including Chartered Accountant (South Africa) CA (SA), Chartered Accountant (Namibia) CA (NAM), Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA), and ACI Financial Markets Association Certified Market Professional (ACICMP).







In addition to his professional certifications, Nicky earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy from Rhodes University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Namibia. His educational achievements also encompass the ACI Diploma (Merit) and the ACI Dealing Certificate (Distinction).

Nicky has been an integral part of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) since May 2017 when he assumed the role of the bank’s first Manager: Treasury. During his tenure, he successfully established a fully-fledged treasury function at DBN. Recognizing his dedication and expertise, he was promoted to the position of Treasurer/Senior Manager of treasury in August 2021. In just two years, he has now advanced to the role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Treasurer. Prior to joining DBN, Nicky served as the Treasury Finance Manager at First National Bank of Namibia Limited. Between 2013 and 2015, he completed his Chartered Accountancy Training Outside Public Practice (TOPP) articles at Absa Bank Limited in Johannesburg, gaining experience in areas such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), CIB Loan Portfolio Product Control, and Group Internal Audit.

Outside of his responsibilities at DBN, Nicky actively contributes to the Namibian corporate landscape. He serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of PowerCom and UNAM Foundation. Additionally, he acts as an External Committee Member on the Board Investment Committee of the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and the Finance & Audit Committee of the Namibia Institute of Corporate Governance (NICG).

The Board and the Bank extend their best wishes to Nicky in his new role.