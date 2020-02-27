Beach Volleyball World Tour event cancelled due to novel coronavirus outbreak

GENEVA, Feb. 27 -- The Beach Volleyball World Tour event, due to take place from April 29 to May 3 in southeast Chinese city of Xiamen, has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Wednesday. FIVB said in a statement the decision was made "in light of the careful evaluation of the current situation regarding coronavirus in China and following the request received from the China Volleyball Association and relevant authorities." It also mentioned that efforts to postpone the event had already been made. However, the alternative dates in 2020 after the Tokyo Olympic Games could not be secured by the organizer. FIVB emphasized the cancellation is to protect the health and wellbeing of athletes, fans and officials. The statement also reiterated sympathy for those affected by the outbreak. "We will continue to work closely with the World Health Organization and China Volleyball Association to monitor the situation closely so that China can reassume its rightful place on the world volleyball stage as soon as possible," the statement read. Xinhua