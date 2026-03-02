3 killed, 6 injured in highway collision in N. Afghanistan

KABUL, March 2 — At least three people were killed and six others injured in a highway accident in northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province on Sunday evening, the provincial police office said in a statement.

The incident occurred when two high-speed vehicles collided due to reckless driving in the Hadbakhshi region along the Jawzjan-Sari Pul highway, killing both drivers and a female passenger on the spot and injuring six others, including two children, the statement added.

The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the statement, which also urged drivers to strictly adhere to traffic rules to prevent further tragedies.

Deadly road accidents remain a persistent problem in war-torn Afghanistan, often attributed to deteriorating road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate safety measures amid the country’s challenging terrain and limited infrastructure. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

