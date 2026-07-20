Kenyan military foils suspected terror attacks, defuses 4 IEDs in coastal region

MOMBASA, Kenya, July 20– The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) said on Monday that it had thwarted multiple suspected terrorist attacks in the coastal county of Lamu after discovering and safely destroying four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along key civilian and military supply routes.

The separate intelligence-led operations involved troops carrying out route clearance and dominance patrols to detect and destroy concealed explosives before they could cause harm.

“In a series of successful operations, KDF troops thwarted multiple terrorist plots after discovering and safely neutralizing four concealed IEDs along major supply routes, critical corridors used by both security forces and local communities in the area of responsibility,” the military said in a statement.

In the first incident, KDF soldiers conducting a route clearance and link-up patrol detected a concealed pressure-plate IED. The troops quickly secured the area and safely destroyed the device, preventing a potentially fatal attack.

In a separate operation several days later, KDF troops conducting route clearance in the Sarira area uncovered three more concealed IEDs along key supply routes, which were safely destroyed by KDF explosive ordnance disposal specialists, eliminating a major threat to passing security convoys and civilians.

The KDF said the repeated use of IEDs reflects a shift in strategy by terrorist groups, which increasingly rely on roadside explosives as sustained military pressure limits their ability to launch conventional attacks.

No arrests were made during the operations. The military said offensive and stabilization operations remain underway across the region, adding that troops continue to maintain control of key areas, secure vital transport corridors, and pursue those responsible for planting the devices. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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