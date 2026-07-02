Kenya steps up repatriation of citizens in South Africa

NAIROBI, July 2– Kenya announced Thursday that it has repatriated 151 citizens from South Africa amid escalating anti-migrant tensions in the country. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said that a total of 240 Kenyan nationals requiring assistance have registered with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria.

Mudavadi said the high commission is currently providing temporary safe havens, including hotel accommodation, food, and other essential relief supplies, alongside specialized support for vulnerable individuals. “The escalation of hostile acts can be unfortunate.

Kenya expresses confidence in the continued protection of its nationals, alongside all other persons under South Africa’s jurisdiction,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Mudavadi, who held a telephone conversation with South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, noted that the majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans residing in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the prosperity of both nations.

“Kenya encourages the South African government to continue supporting the evacuation process while safeguarding the welfare and security of Kenyan nationals remaining in the country,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya’s response mirrors recent actions by a majority of African nations, which have launched urgent repatriation campaigns to rescue their citizens from South Africa following a severe wave of anti-immigrant unrest. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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