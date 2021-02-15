Namibia draw with CAR in 2021 CAF U20 AFCON.

Windhoek, Feb 15 – – The Young Warriors played to a one- all draw against Central Africa Republic (CAR) on Monday night to go joint top of a Group B at the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations.

The Namibian side dominated the match, especially the first half and should have taken the lead for their industry but their chances were few and far between to write home about.

In the second half, CAR broke the deadlock with a fine shot at the back from Flory Yangao that flew past the hands of goalkeeper Ngatangue Ruhaka into the back of the net.

It was not until the 84 minutes that the hard running Penouua Kandjii started and finished off a great move down the middle, volleying home into the far right corner past Stephane Zengba to draw the sides level .

Edmar Kamatuka should have scored at the end as he got a one-on -one with the goalkeeper only to see his shot come off the Zengba for a corner kick. The Young Warriors captain on the night then had the final shot of the match as he cracked one from outside the box that the goalkeeper again parried but the follow was up for the spills was lacking before the referee blew the final whistle.

Prince Tjiueza got the man of the match accolade for his fine performance on the day in match that his side domnated possession with 52 percent.

CAR are top of group with Namibia in second, while Burkina Faso and Tunisia, who played a goalless draw earlier on takes three and four in the standings.

Namibia will now take on Tunisia on 18 February before concluding off their Group B action against Burkina Faso on 21 February.

Nam vs CAR: Ruhaka Ngatangue, Gurirab Promise, Ngazike Kandetu, Davids Tuhafeni, Kandjii Penouua, Denzil Narib, Karuuombe Tjipenandjambi, Tjiueza Prins, Kamatuka Edmar, Juninho Jantze and Kaninab Giovanni.

NFA