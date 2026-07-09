Somali forces kill 16 al-Shabaab militants in southern region

MOGADISHU, July 9 — The Somali National Army’s Danab brigade, supported by regional forces from Jubaland State, killed 16 al-Shabaab militants, including two senior commanders, during a security operation in southern Somalia.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that the raid was carried out in the Baghdad area near the Badhadhe district in the Lower Juba region.

The ministry said the forces also captured two other militant leaders alive during the operation, which specifically targeted al-Shabaab positions in the region.

“During the operation, the forces seized weapons and military equipment that al-Shabaab had been using to carry out attacks and terrorize civilians,” the ministry said.

Al-Shabaab has not commented on the operation in Jubaland State. The raid came after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced a new offensive against the militant group during his Independence Day address last week.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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