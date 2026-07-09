Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Somali forces kill 16 al-Shabaab militants in southern region
Somali forces kill 16 al-Shabaab militants in southern region
Africa

Somali forces kill 16 al-Shabaab militants in southern region

July 9, 2026

MOGADISHU, July 9  — The Somali National Army’s Danab brigade, supported by regional forces from Jubaland State, killed 16 al-Shabaab militants, including two senior commanders, during a security operation in southern Somalia.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that the raid was carried out in the Baghdad area near the Badhadhe district in the Lower Juba region.

The ministry said the forces also captured two other militant leaders alive during the operation, which specifically targeted al-Shabaab positions in the region.

“During the operation, the forces seized weapons and military equipment that al-Shabaab had been using to carry out attacks and terrorize civilians,” the ministry said.

Al-Shabaab has not commented on the operation in Jubaland State. The raid came after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud announced a new offensive against the militant group during his Independence Day address last week.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 85
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Cameroon president “concerned” over growing insecurity, vows peace...

January 19, 2019

Masisi arrives in Namibia

April 9, 2018

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

August 23, 2021

SADC rallies behind AfCFTA to grow Africa’s trade.

July 12, 2020

Solar panels targeted by thieves in South Africa:...

March 15, 2023

Fighting, restrictions limit aid access in DRC’s South...

November 27, 2025

Racism on the Rise in Tunisia: Black Africans...

March 3, 2023

Nigerian troops kill 50 terrorists, thwart attacks in...

October 24, 2025

Teachers and school staff in South Africa urged...

June 23, 2021

5 Burundians arrested in Kenya over suspected human...

February 5, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.