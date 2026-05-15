Zambia’s National Assembly dissolved before August general elections

LUSAKA, May 15 — Zambia’s National Assembly was dissolved on Friday, paving the way for the general elections in August.

Loveness Mayaka, acting clerk of the National Assembly, said in a statement released late Thursday that the dissolution of parliament is in accordance with provisions of the country’s constitution.

According to the statement, parliament shall stand dissolved 90 days before the holding of the next general election, making Friday the official date for the dissolution.

On Thursday, the cabinet held its final sitting before the tenure of ministers automatically ended with the parliament’s dissolution.

In a post on social media after the final cabinet meeting, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema thanked ministers for their service. Zambia will hold general elections on Aug. 13. (Namibia Daily News/ Xinhua)

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