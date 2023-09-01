Outspoken Liberation Struggle Icon and Respected Statesman, Hadino Hishongwa is Nomore

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

EENHANA, Sept. 1 – Today, the nation of Namibia is gripped with sadness as news spreads of the untimely passing of Hadino Hishongwa, a fearless and outspoken liberation struggle icon. Hishongwa, a former long-serving Deputy Minister and retired Ambassador, breathed his last early this morning at Ongwediva Medipark in the town of Ongwediva, in the Oshana region.

The news of Hishongwa’s passing was confirmed by the Ohangwena regional governor, Walde Ndevashiya, who had the opportunity to visit him last Saturday in Medipark’s Intensive Care Unit. Ndevashiya fondly remembered Hishongwa as a man of sound advice, whose unwavering dedication to the liberation struggle of Namibia was unparalleled.

Describing Hishongwa’s life and achievements, Ndevashiya emphasized that the nation had lost a prominent and respected figure. As a member of the Tanganyika group and hailing from the Royal family of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, Hishongwa’s contributions extended beyond his political career. He also served as a senior Traditional Councillor of the Omhedi District until his passing.

Throughout his years of service, Hishongwa was known for his fearless advocacy, speaking out against injustice and fighting for the rights of the Namibian people. His dedication to the cause of liberation was an inspiration to many, and his indomitable spirit will be sorely missed.

Ndevashiya commended Hishongwa for his tireless efforts and highlighted his willingness to provide guidance and counsel to those who sought it. Hishongwa’s commitment to his principles and his deep-rooted belief in a better future for Namibia made him a revered figure in the nation’s history.

As the news of Hishongwa’s passing spreads, tributes pour in from across the country, with many expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Namibian nation. The legacy of Hadino Hishongwa will endure, serving as a reminder of the strength and resilience of those who fought for the liberation of Namibia.

“The nation mourns the loss of a true hero. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Ndevashiya.- Namibia Daily News