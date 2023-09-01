Trending Now
Home National Outspoken Liberation Struggle Icon and Respected Statesman, Hadino Hishongwa is Nomore
Outspoken Liberation Struggle Icon and Respected Statesman, Hadino Hishongwa is Nomore
National

Outspoken Liberation Struggle Icon and Respected Statesman, Hadino Hishongwa is Nomore

September 1, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

EENHANA, Sept. 1 – Today, the nation of Namibia is gripped with sadness as news spreads of the untimely passing of Hadino Hishongwa, a fearless and outspoken liberation struggle icon. Hishongwa, a former long-serving Deputy Minister and retired Ambassador, breathed his last early this morning at Ongwediva Medipark in the town of Ongwediva, in the Oshana region.

The news of Hishongwa’s passing was confirmed by the Ohangwena regional governor, Walde Ndevashiya, who had the opportunity to visit him last Saturday in Medipark’s Intensive Care Unit. Ndevashiya fondly remembered Hishongwa as a man of sound advice, whose unwavering dedication to the liberation struggle of Namibia was unparalleled.

Describing Hishongwa’s life and achievements, Ndevashiya emphasized that the nation had lost a prominent and respected figure. As a member of the Tanganyika group and hailing from the Royal family of the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority, Hishongwa’s contributions extended beyond his political career. He also served as a senior Traditional Councillor of the Omhedi District until his passing.

Throughout his years of service, Hishongwa was known for his fearless advocacy, speaking out against injustice and fighting for the rights of the Namibian people. His dedication to the cause of liberation was an inspiration to many, and his indomitable spirit will be sorely missed.

Ndevashiya commended Hishongwa for his tireless efforts and highlighted his willingness to provide guidance and counsel to those who sought it. Hishongwa’s commitment to his principles and his deep-rooted belief in a better future for Namibia made him a revered figure in the nation’s history.

As the news of Hishongwa’s passing spreads, tributes pour in from across the country, with many expressing their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the Namibian nation. The legacy of Hadino Hishongwa will endure, serving as a reminder of the strength and resilience of those who fought for the liberation of Namibia.

“The nation mourns the loss of a true hero. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Ndevashiya.- Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 18
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Spanish La Liga results.

January 31, 2021

Assault case opened against well-known businessman at Rundu

October 29, 2018

Unpacking the Complexities of White Namibian Identity

March 19, 2023

Window jailbreak results in hunt for four escapees

March 6, 2019

U.S. Long Beach Port executives upbeat about trade...

January 24, 2020

Gochas murder case postponed to June

May 24, 2018

Namibia cancels 2021 Mining Expo slated for September...

July 8, 2021

Chaos erupt at Nudo congress

May 26, 2018

Angola charges passengers arriving on flights from overseas...

January 6, 2022

Africans mark “Africa Day” with call for realizing...

May 25, 2022