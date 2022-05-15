Journalists condemn police brutality

Own Correspondent

THE Namibia Media Professionals Union (NAMPU) has condemned the use of force by law enforcement officers against journalists reporting the recent police operation to stop a public protest at Chinatown in Windhoek last week.

In a statement issued by the secretary-general, Sakeus Iikela NAMPU said they had received reports that multiple journalists were attacked, shot at with rubber bullets by police and resultantly got injured in the course of doing their work.

“It is worth noting that the incident at Chinatown is not the first of its kind in which journalists are treated with brute force by the law enforcement officers. It is disturbing that when dispersing crowds, the police continue to treat journalists as ordinary protesters,” Iikela said.

“In situations like the Chinatown incident, the law enforcement agents have the duty to ensure the safety of journalists covering protests and to guarantee the right of the public to seek and receive

information about such social mobilisations.

“The use of lethal or less-lethal force against journalists is prohibited under international human rights law and contrary to best policing standards. Such action also limits the ability of the press

to cover protests and further prevents the public from getting crucial information on such protests.

“We, therefore, condemn the use of force against journalists and plead with police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga to ensure the protection of journalists when covering protests. In addition, we call on Ndeitunga to institute an investigation into the shooting of Elifas Bonifatius who sustained injuries while covering the Chinatown demonstration on Friday,” said Iikela.

“Journalism should not be criminalised,” he said.