Namibia’s retail fuel prices to increase in September.
General picture of fuel and petrol station in Edenvale, 21 January 2021. Fuel, Petrol, Diesel, Petrol price, Fuel price.. Picture: Neil McCartney
Namibia’s retail fuel prices to increase in September.

written by Anna Hepeni August 27, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 27- Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy on Friday announced that the prices of petrol will increase by 60 Namibia cents (about 0.04 U.S. dollar) per liter and those of diesel by 30 Namibia cents per liter effective September 1.
The fuel pump prices in Walvis Bay (point of entry) will become 14.15 Namibian dollars per liter for petrol and 13.88 Namibian dollars per liter for diesel.
According to the ministry’s spokesperson Andrea Simon, a decrease in international barrel prices usually has the positive effect of decreasing the under-recovery level and increasing the over-recovery level in the final basic fuel price calculations.
“From a mathematical perspective, the decreases in barrel prices did not improve the current under-recovery levels in the basic fuel price because last month the Namibian government kept the fuel prices for Aug. 2021 unchanged in hopes of stimulating the economy,” Simon added.
Meanwhile, Simon said despite the increase in Sept., Namibian fuel consumers continue to pay some of the lowest fuel pump prices per liter in the sub-Saharan African region due to the government’s ongoing and effective control of fuel prices.
