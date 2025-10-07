Trending Now
Home International Jordan receives Global Sumud Flotilla activists intercepted en route to Gaza
Jordan receives Global Sumud Flotilla activists intercepted en route to Gaza
International

Jordan receives Global Sumud Flotilla activists intercepted en route to Gaza

October 7, 2025

AMMAN, Oct. 7  — The Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the arrival of a Jordanian national and 130 foreign citizens who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid mission bound for Gaza, through the King Hussein Bridge.

Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali said in a statement that the ministry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, facilitated their entry into the kingdom and provided the necessary assistance.

He added that the ministry also coordinated with the embassies of the concerned countries to arrange the departure of their nationals from Jordan.

Meanwhile, among the latest group of arrivals were 14 Turkish citizens, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on social media platform X.

“They will fly from Amman to Türkiye, completing the return of all Turkish participants of the flotilla to the country,” he added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, was intercepted on Thursday by Israeli naval forces in international waters.

According to media reports, Israeli forces intercepted 42 vessels during the week and detained more than 400 activists in the confrontation, which reportedly occurred between 70 and 100 nautical miles off the coast. A total of 137 participants were flown to Türkiye on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 69
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

18 dead in stampede while crossing into Spanish...

June 25, 2022

US appeals court blocks Trump’s order curtailing birthright...

July 24, 2025

Institutional Peace to Counteract the Threats of Global...

March 20, 2022

AU chief honors humanitarian workers on World Humanitarian...

August 20, 2025

Nigeria says army kill 24 suspected terrorists in...

July 10, 2025

Global mental health issues require urgent solutions: WHO...

September 2, 2025

Russia launches 800 drones, 13 missiles against Ukraine...

September 7, 2025

Nigerian president lifts 6-month emergency rule in oil-rich...

September 18, 2025

China’s top diplomat meets African foreign ministers

June 11, 2025

At least 19 killed as Bangladeshi military plane...

July 21, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.