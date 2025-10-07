Jordan receives Global Sumud Flotilla activists intercepted en route to Gaza

AMMAN, Oct. 7 — The Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday the arrival of a Jordanian national and 130 foreign citizens who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid mission bound for Gaza, through the King Hussein Bridge.

Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Majali said in a statement that the ministry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, facilitated their entry into the kingdom and provided the necessary assistance.

He added that the ministry also coordinated with the embassies of the concerned countries to arrange the departure of their nationals from Jordan.

Meanwhile, among the latest group of arrivals were 14 Turkish citizens, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on social media platform X.

“They will fly from Amman to Türkiye, completing the return of all Turkish participants of the flotilla to the country,” he added.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, was intercepted on Thursday by Israeli naval forces in international waters.

According to media reports, Israeli forces intercepted 42 vessels during the week and detained more than 400 activists in the confrontation, which reportedly occurred between 70 and 100 nautical miles off the coast. A total of 137 participants were flown to Türkiye on Saturday. (Xinhua)

