Trending Now
Home Uncategorized Israeli army says intercepted 4 drones fired from Yemen at Red Sea city
Israeli army says intercepted 4 drones fired from Yemen at Red Sea city
Uncategorized

Israeli army says intercepted 4 drones fired from Yemen at Red Sea city

October 7, 2025

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7– The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that four drones launched from Yemen toward the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in southern Israel were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, with no reported casualties or damage.

The drones were fired within an hour, triggering air raid sirens across Eilat, which is currently crowded with Israeli tourists for the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot that began on Monday evening.

Video footage published by Israeli media showed that interceptions created mushroom-shaped smoke clouds in the city skies.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the IDF reported a rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards the Israeli village of Netiv HaAsara, close to the Gaza border.

According to the IDF, the rocket apparently fell in an open area, and there were no reports of casualties. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 70
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Pakistani PM says to release captured Indian pilot...

February 28, 2019

Western bypass claims another life

July 14, 2018

250-yr-old family-run inn crowned Britain’s Pub of the...

February 13, 2020

China rings in New Year with festivities

January 1, 2020

Heavy rainfall kills one person in Malawi

January 22, 2020

IDCPC Holds Special Briefing for Africa on the...

December 30, 2020

Iraqi forces reopen anti-gov’t protest areas in downtown...

February 12, 2020

Merkel hails Luso-German cooperation on Portugal visit

May 31, 2018

Brazilian House approves emergency income for citizens in...

March 27, 2020

Venezuelan president invites UN, EU to accompany conciliation...

January 24, 2020
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.