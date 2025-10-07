Israeli army says intercepted 4 drones fired from Yemen at Red Sea city

JERUSALEM, Oct. 7– The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that four drones launched from Yemen toward the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in southern Israel were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, with no reported casualties or damage.

The drones were fired within an hour, triggering air raid sirens across Eilat, which is currently crowded with Israeli tourists for the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot that began on Monday evening.

Video footage published by Israeli media showed that interceptions created mushroom-shaped smoke clouds in the city skies.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, the IDF reported a rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards the Israeli village of Netiv HaAsara, close to the Gaza border.

According to the IDF, the rocket apparently fell in an open area, and there were no reports of casualties. (Xinhua)

