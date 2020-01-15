Japanese badminton star Kento Momota discharged from hospital after traffic accident

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 15 -- Japanese World No. 1 Kento Momota, who was injured in a crash in Malaysia, has been discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after receiving treatment. Momota and another two Japanese team staff were seen at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where they would take a flight back to Japan. They took a buggy to the airports express lounge, accompanied by police personnel. Momota, wearing a mask on his face, was able to walk on his own. They were believed to be accompanied by some badminton officials from Japan and Malaysia. Momota was injured in a traffic accident in Malaysia early Monday along with UK badminton court official William Thomas who operates the hawkeye system, Japanese assistant coach Hirayama Yu and physiologist Morimoto Arkifuki. Xinhau