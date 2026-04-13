Britain will not join blockading Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, April 13– Britain will not be involved in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, British media reported on Sunday. The reports came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would begin blocking ships trying to enter or leave the Strait, after peace talks with Iran failed to reach an agreement.

“We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is urgently needed to support the global economy and the cost of living back home,” Sky News quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

“We are urgently working with France and other partners to put together a wide coalition to protect freedom of navigation,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said “numerous countries are going to be helping us” with the Strait, adding Britain and other nations were sending minesweepers.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said urged the United States and Iran to “find a way through” in a phone call on Sunday.

Discussing the U.S.-Iran talks over the weekend, the two leaders agreed that a continuation of the ceasefire is vital, and all parties should avoid any further escalation, according to a Downing Street readout. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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