Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Britain will not join blockading Strait of Hormuz
Britain will not join blockading Strait of Hormuz
Current AffairsEuropeInternationalMiddle Eastmilitarywar

Britain will not join blockading Strait of Hormuz

April 13, 2026

LONDON, April 13– Britain will not be involved in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, British media reported on Sunday. The reports came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would begin blocking ships trying to enter or leave the Strait, after peace talks with Iran failed to reach an agreement.

“We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is urgently needed to support the global economy and the cost of living back home,” Sky News quoted a government spokesperson as saying.

“We are urgently working with France and other partners to put together a wide coalition to protect freedom of navigation,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said “numerous countries are going to be helping us” with the Strait, adding Britain and other nations were sending minesweepers.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said urged the United States and Iran to “find a way through” in a phone call on Sunday.

Discussing the U.S.-Iran talks over the weekend, the two leaders agreed that a continuation of the ceasefire is vital, and all parties should avoid any further escalation, according to a Downing Street readout. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Okahandja council appeals for marginalised communities to register

June 23, 2022

UN condemns killing of 50 civilians in NE...

September 8, 2025

African traders eye wider footprint as China-Africa trade...

October 15, 2025

Namibia’s President Receives Cuba’s Highest Honor

December 17, 2024

China-Africa human rights cooperation seminar held in east...

December 10, 2025

Global warming reshapes extreme rainfall, snowfall across Northern...

October 26, 2025

Gov’t forces kill 2 Naxals in gunfight in...

September 12, 2025

China calls for immediate stop to military operations

March 4, 2026

Thailand’s manufacturing sector expansion slows in January

February 2, 2026

Namibia reports 22 pct surge in pedestrian-related fatalities...

May 8, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.