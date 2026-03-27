Israel claims raids on Iran’s key navy site

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Xinhua) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that it struck Iran’s primary military naval site for the production of missiles and sea mines in central Iran.

The site, located in the city of Yazd and targeted by the Israeli Air Force, was used for the planning, development, assembly and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from surface vessels, submarines and helicopters against both mobile and stationary maritime targets, the IDF said in a statement.

“This is the site where the Iranian Navy develops the majority of its missiles and sea mines,” it said. “This strike adds to a series of eliminations of the senior leadership of the IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps) Navy and constitutes a significant blow to the production capabilities of naval forces.”

In a separate statement on Friday, the IDF said it struck ballistic missile and air defense system production sites across Iran overnight.

It noted that in western Iran, the Israeli army struck various targets related to Iran’s firepower arrays.

“The IDF continues to operate relentlessly against the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scope of fire directed at Israeli civilians,” it said.

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