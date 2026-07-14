Trending Now
Home International Israel bars U.S. refueling planes from Ben Gurion int’l airport over congestion
Israel bars U.S. refueling planes from Ben Gurion int’l airport over congestion
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - FEBRUARY 25: U.S. military refueling aircraft are spotted at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv amid ongoing discussions over a possible U.S. strike on Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 25, 2026. ( Gideon Markowicz - Anadolu Agency )
International

Israel bars U.S. refueling planes from Ben Gurion int’l airport over congestion

July 14, 2026

JERUSALEM, July 14 — The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) on Tuesday issued a temporary directive instructing air traffic control not to approve the landing of U.S. military aerial refueling planes at Ben Gurion International Airport, citing capacity concerns during the peak summer travel season, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News reported.

According to Kan, the U.S. military had committed last month to reducing its presence at the airport from 72 aircraft to 20. However, there are currently 34 U.S. planes at the airport, including four that landed overnight after being evacuated from Gulf states amid renewed tensions with Iran.

IAA CEO Sharon Kedmi warned in a letter to the Transport Ministry that the U.S. decision not to remove the remaining aircraft could result in the cancellation of around 50,000 flight tickets by the end of the month.

In mid-June, Transport Minister Miri Regev urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ease congestion, saying U.S. planes then occupied more than half of the airport’s parking capacity.

The landing ban came amid the airport’s busiest summer period, with daily passenger traffic expected to exceed 90,000 in the coming days, according to the IAA. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

African countries eye Chinese tourist boom to drive...

May 19, 2025

Iran says to consider any U.S. attack as...

February 23, 2026

Kuwaiti oil tanker hit in Iranian attack on...

March 31, 2026

Bus bombing kills 2 in S. Syria

October 28, 2025

Nigerian troops kill 12 suspected terrorists in 2-day...

September 1, 2025

Egyptian, Turkish FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments...

July 11, 2026

Upcoming Nelson Mandela International Day to focus on...

July 14, 2022

At least 22 dead as heavy rains lash...

October 11, 2025

Russia to establish national shipbuilding research center

April 12, 2026

China: Fear or FOMO? A Strategic Investment Perspective

August 4, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.