Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Israel adds 5 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant “AY4.2”
Israel adds 5 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant “AY4.2”
Health

Israel adds 5 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant “AY4.2”

October 21, 2021

JERUSALEM, Oct. 21 — Five more cases of the new COVID-19 Delta variant “AY4.2” were reported by Israel’s Ministry of Health on Thursday.
The first case of the variant in Israel was detected on Tuesday in an 11-year-old boy who returned from Moldova and was tested positive at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv.
Upon the detection of the variant in the boy, the ministry’s genetic sequencing laboratory reviewed all sequences that were classified as the Delta variant so far, given the AY4.2 variant had been classified all over the world as the Delta variant and only recently was classified as a separate variant.
As a result of the repeat review, five additional previous cases meeting the new classification’s requirements have been detected.
“The ministry continues to regularly monitor all types of variants and their development,” said a statement of the health ministry.
The ministry also reported 1,025 new COVID-19 cases in Israel, bringing the total tally of infections in the country to 1,320,884.
The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 8,035, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased to 318.
The total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,298,172 while active cases decreased to 14,677. – XINHUA

Post Views: 57
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Outapi maternity waiting home opened

April 26, 2018

Namibia reaches over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

June 30, 2020

South Africa vaccinates over 60,000 in one week. 

February 28, 2021

PSEMAS must change and benefit more, Haufiku says

April 8, 2018

WHO recommends new drugs for COVID-19 treatment

July 6, 2021

German nurse confesses to murder of 100 former...

October 30, 2018

China sets example for other countries in handling...

September 7, 2020

UNFPA urges greater contraceptive options to foster women...

July 10, 2019

WHO cautious optimistic as Ebola outbreak in DRC...

June 20, 2018

Namibia to receive 100 000 Chinese vaccines doses...

February 18, 2021