Commissioner’s office of Chinese foreign ministry urges Washington to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

HONG KONG, Oct. 21 — The Commissioner’s Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Thursday condemned the so-called “Implementation of Employment Authorization for Individuals Covered by Deferred Enforced Departure for Hong Kong” issued by the U.S. government.

The notice issued on Thursday aims to maliciously play up risks of the national security law in Hong Kong, create panic, and provoke social tension, which interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs as a whole and tramples on international law and basic norms of international relations, a spokesperson of the office said.

All fair-minded people would agree that Hong Kong has been secure and stable, and measures taken by the central authorities have brought Hong Kong back to normal, restored business vitality, and protected human rights and freedoms, the spokesperson said.

“Hong Kong people and international shareholders have all seen Hong Kong renewed and hold greater confidence in Hong Kong’s future,” the spokesperson said.

Yet the United States, ignoring the facts and mainstream public opinion in Hong Kong, is bent on providing a so-called “safe haven” for anti-China, destabilizing forces fleeing overseas by using democracy and human rights as a cover, which further exposes its hypocrisy, the ill intention to collude with disruptive elements in Hong Kong, and the wicked scheme of playing the “Hong Kong card” to stunt China’s growth, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson pointed out that the United States has a notorious record of human rights, “the desperate cry of George Floyd is still ringing, and more than 700,000 American people died from its botched COVID-19 response.”

“Systemic racism, worsened proliferation of guns, repeated hate crimes, and ingrained social security problems. The list goes on,” the spokesperson said.

“Being the ‘storm eye’ of security issues itself, the United States has already been overwhelmed by its own human rights and social problems, and how could it be possible to provide a ‘safe haven’ for others?” the spokesperson asked.

The spokesperson stressed that China remains uncompromising in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and resolute in safeguarding “one country, two systems” and Hong Kong’s long-term peace and stability.

No one can stop the historical trend of Hong Kong shifting from chaos to stability and prosperity; no one can derail Hong Kong from the right track; and no one can prevent China from achieving the great national rejuvenation, the spokesperson noted.

“We urge the U.S. side to recognize reality, cease and desist, refrain from interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs, and cast aside the political myth of disrupting Hong Kong and exploiting Hong Kong to contain China,” the spokesperson said. – XINHUA