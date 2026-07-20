Iraqi armed group threatens to target U.S. interests over further escalation against Iran

BAGHDAD, July 20– An Iraqi armed group warned Monday it would directly engage in military action against U.S. targets if Washington “expands its aggression against Iran.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for pro-Iranian militias, said it would target all U.S. “interests and bases” in Iraq and the wider region with “full force and determination” in the event of an escalation.

The group also noted it did not carry out any attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq and the region during the past few days.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed Sunday that a U.S. service member was killed and another wounded in action in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone on Saturday.

The warning came amid heightened tensions across the Middle East as the United States and Iran have exchanged attacks over the past few days. The United States conducted strikes on Iranian targets, while Iran responded by striking U.S. bases and facilities across the region. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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