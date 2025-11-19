Trending Now
If Japan refuses to withdraw its erroneous remarks, all consequences will be borne by itself: spokesperson
If Japan refuses to withdraw its erroneous remarks, all consequences will be borne by itself: spokesperson

November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 — If the Japanese side refuses to withdraw its wrongful remarks on Taiwan or continues to make the same mistake, China will have no choice but to take strict and resolute countermeasures, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, noting that all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Japanese side.

The erroneous remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have fundamentally undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations and aroused the public anger and condemnation of the Chinese people, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing in response to a relevant query.

China earnestly urges Japan to withdraw its erroneous remarks, stop creating incidents on China-related issues, take concrete actions to admit mistakes and correct deviations, and safeguard the political foundation of China-Japan relations, she said. (Xinhua)

