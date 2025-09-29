2 killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region

MOSCOW, Sept. 29– Two people were killed after a drone attack in the Moscow region overnight, local authorities said Monday.

“Overnight, air defense systems shot down four drones in the territories of Voskresensk and Kolomna.

Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred in Voskresensk: two people, a 76-year-old woman and her 6-yearold grandson, died in a fire at a private residence,” Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said in a social media post.

There were no other casualties.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense forces had intercepted 84 drones over multiple regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod and Moscow, during the night. (Xinhua)

