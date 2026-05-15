Iranian FM says “We have no trust in Americans”

NEW DELHI, May 15 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said here on Friday that his country didn’t trust the Americans since the latter had a habit of changing their stance on a daily basis.

“We have no trust in Americans. This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort. We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us,” he said while speaking to a section of media persons on the conclusion of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in the Indian capital New Delhi.

The Iranian foreign minister said that after 40 days of war when the United States became “hopeless” of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiations.

The warmongers want to drag the United States again into another war, he said, adding “I hope that wisdom and diplomacy will finally prevail, and we go down the line of diplomacy to find a negotiated solution.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said, “This is our wish that it will be fully reopened. As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open and all vessels can pass except the vessels of those countries that are fighting with us.”

Blaming the U.S. aggression for the insecurity in the region, he said the Strait of Hormuz is located in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and that everything should be managed by the two countries. “This is what we are now consulting with each other to make sure that there will be a good administration in the Strait of Hormuz in the future, which guarantees the safe passage of all vessels.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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