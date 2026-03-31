Iranian FM criticizes Europe for silence over “attacks on Iranian people”

TEHRAN, March 31– Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday accused some European countries of remaining silent about “brutal attacks against the Iranian people” while focusing only on the conflict’s economic impact.

Araghchi spoke by phone with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss the fallout from recent U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and rising regional tensions, according to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

He warned that Iran would continue defensive operations, including strikes on U.S. and Israeli military bases in regional countries, and cautioned that any provocative moves in the Strait of Hormuz, including at the United Nations, could escalate the crisis further.

Barrot reaffirmed France’s opposition to attacks on civilian targets and called for stronger diplomatic efforts to end the war and restore regional stability, also expressing concern over tensions across West Asia, including in Lebanon, according to the Iranian statement.

The ministers also discussed bilateral consular matters and agreed to continue diplomatic engagement.

On Feb. 28, joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities killed Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, restricting passage for Israeli- and U.S.-affiliated vessels. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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