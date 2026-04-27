DR Congo to establish paramilitary unit to strengthen mining security

KINSHASA, April 27– The General Inspectorate of Mines (IGM) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday announced the creation of a “Mining Guard,” a special paramilitary unit tasked with securing the country’s mining sector.

According to an official press release, the unit will be responsible for ensuring security across the entire mineral exploitation chain, including the protection of mining sites and the secure transport of minerals from extraction zones to processing facilities and border posts.

The IGM said the initiative aims to improve governance in the mining sector by enhancing transparency and traceability, while eliminating practices inconsistent with good governance standards.

“The will of the President (of the DRC), which we are implementing, is to clean up the entire mining sector by eliminating practices contrary to good governance, transparency and traceability,” said Inspector General of Mines Rafael Kabengele.

The deployment plan envisions more than 20,000 mining guards across 22 mining provinces by 2028. The first contingent will consist of between 2,500 and 3,000 recruits selected through a rigorous process.

Recruits will undergo six months of intensive training in collaboration with military institutions and will be equipped with modern equipment, according to the statement.

The recruitment will begin in May, followed by training from June to December, with the first operational deployment expected in December 2026.

By the end of 2027, the unit is expected to cover security needs in the Grand Katanga and Grande Orientale regions, before expanding nationwide by 2028. The DRC is the world’s leading producer of cobalt and the second-largest producer of copper. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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