Pakistani Army Chief arrives in Tehran to advance U.S.-Iran mediation efforts

ISLAMABAD, April 15 — A high-level Pakistani delegation led by the country’s Army Chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday as part of efforts for talks between the United States and Iran, the military said.

According to Pakistan’s military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Munir, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other senior officials, reached the Iranian capital as part of ongoing mediation efforts.

Earlier in the evening, official sources told Xinhua that the delegation left for Tehran to convey key messages related to ongoing diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, as Islamabad intensifies its role in facilitating dialogue between the two sides.

The sources said the delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security institutions and technical experts, reflecting the multidimensional nature of the engagement.

The visit comes amid renewed diplomatic activity following earlier talks hosted in Islamabad and ongoing efforts to arrange a possible next round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran. (Namibia Daily NEWS /Xinhua)

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