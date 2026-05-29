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U.S. lists Brazilian “terrorists” for interference: Lula’s chief advisor
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U.S. lists Brazilian “terrorists” for interference: Lula’s chief advisor

May 29, 2026

BRASILIA, May 29– Washington’s decision to list Brazilian criminal factions as “terrorist organizations” aims to make an excuse for potential intervention in Brazil’s internal affairs, a top Brazilian official said Friday.

“Organized crime is an evil that must be combated. International cooperation is welcome, especially on issues such as money laundering and arms smuggling … Pretext for intervention is unacceptable,” said Celso Amorim, chief advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The U.S. Department of State on Thursday designated two Brazilian criminal groups, Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists, and will list them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations starting June 5, claiming that “their influence and illicit networks extend far beyond Brazil’s borders, across our region and into our country.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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