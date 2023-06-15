China, Honduras chart course for relations in leaders’ historic meeting

China, June 15 – China and Honduras have delivered a speedy and robust start to their diplomatic relations since they were officially established just more than two months ago.

Following the inauguration of their embassies in each other’s capital over the past week, Beijing and Tegucigalpa welcomed a historic moment on Monday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with the visiting Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento.

Noting that Castro is the first Honduran president to pay a state visit to China, Xi hailed her visit as one of special significance as it opens a new chapter in the annals of the China-Honduras relationship.

“China will remain committed to developing friendly relations with Honduras, firmly support economic and social development in Honduras, and forge a good friendship and partnership with Honduras featuring mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and common development,” he pledged.

Xi also expressed his readiness to work with the Honduran president from a strategic and long-term perspective to steer the bilateral relationship toward greater development and turn the vision of cooperation into tangible results for the greater benefit of the two peoples.