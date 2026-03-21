Iran fires missiles at U.S.-British base in Indian Ocean

TEHRAN, March 21– Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the U.S.-British Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal and the CNN reported on Friday that Iran had fired ballistic missiles at the base on the island of Diego Garcia, part of the Chagos Islands, but they did not hit the base.

Britain agreed on Friday to allow the United States to use the Diego Garcia base to launch strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the British media.

The decision came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” in British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for blocking U.S. forces from using the military base to carry out strikes on Iran. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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