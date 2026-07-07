Ukraine proposes joint drone production at NATO summit forum

ANKARA, July 7– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on partners to co-produce advanced drones during the NATO summit held in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Speaking at the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum, Zelensky proposed the “Drone Deal Initiative,” saying the initiative focuses not only on procurement but also on the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles, fast-track access to critical infrastructure protection, and enhanced security cooperation with countries across Europe, the Gulf, and other regions.

Addressing broader air defense requirements, Zelensky said Kyiv was in discussions with U.S. partners regarding Patriot system production licenses.

He also called on European nations to prioritize building their own autonomous defense manufacturing capacities.

“Europe needs affordable mass-produced systems as soon as possible,” Zelensky told the forum, adding that securing robust air defense remains the absolute top priority for his administration. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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