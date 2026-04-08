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Females has majority in Sri Lanka’s population, latest census shows
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Females has majority in Sri Lanka’s population, latest census shows

April 8, 2026

COLOMBO, April 8– There are 757,112 more women than men in Sri Lanka, according to the country’s latest census report, which showed Sri Lanka’s population rose to 21,781,800 since 2012.

The Department of Census and Statistics handed over the final report of the 2024 Census of Population and Housing to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

The census showed that females account for 51.7 percent of the population, or 11,269,456 people, while males make up 48.3 percent, or 10,512,344. The sex ratio declined slightly to 93.3 males for every 100 females, down from 93.8 in 2012.

The report said women outnumber men in every district across the island.

The report said 13,353,837 people were in the working-age group of 15 to 59 years, while 4,506,839 were under 14 and 2,737,814 were aged 65 and above.

The 2024 census, which began on Dec. 19, 2024, was Sri Lanka’s 15th population and housing census and the first to use tablets and smartphones for data collection. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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