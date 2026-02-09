Zelensky calls Russian energy infrastructure legitimate target amid escalating strikes

MOSCOW/KIEV, Feb. 9 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russian energy infrastructure is “a legitimate target” for Ukrainian strikes because the energy sector provides funds for Russian weapon procurement.

“We do not have to choose whether we strike a military target or energy … it’s the same thing,” said Zelensky on X. “We either build weapons and strike their weapons.

Or we strike the source where their money is generated and multiplied.” Russia reported on Friday that overnight Ukrainian drone strikes caused extensive damage to the energy infrastructure in its border region of Belgorod, leading to power outages.

According to the governor of Belgorod, Belgorod city and five surrounding districts were affected. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed that Russian forces carried out “a massive attack” on Ukraine’s energy facilities overnight on Saturday.

These strikes were launched just days after the second round of the U.S.-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, which yielded no breakthrough as both sides insisted on opposing demands.

Zelensky criticized Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure, accusing Moscow of choosing strikes rather than “real diplomacy,” and urged those supporting the trilateral talks to respond.

Russia also blamed Ukraine for undermining the peace process, saying on Monday that Ukrainian intelligence services were involved in Friday’s assassination attempt on a senior general of Russia’s military intelligence agency.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service, two suspects had been detained and confessed to having links with Ukraine, while a third one had fled to Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Sunday called the assassination attempt part of a hybrid war, stressing that such actions were aimed at preventing contacts and disrupting the next round of talks.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday that Kiev had nothing to do with the incident, describing it as an internal Russian affair. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 21