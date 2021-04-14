Investment Promotion and Development team pays a courtesy visit to President Geingob.

Windhoek, April 14-Earlier today, H.E. Dr Hage G. Geingob met staff and management of the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, led by the board Chairperson Kauna Ndilula and CEO Nangula Uaandja.

In his opening remarks,

President Geingob said, “It is a great honour to start something new in Namibia’s history. We are trying to address the question of creating wealth for our people. Inclusive growth is the most important one. We have been struggling on how to sell our country. How do we repackage and move on from now.”

Paulina Mekeh

Namibia daily news