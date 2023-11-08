Thabo Claims Victory in Emotional Idols SA Farewell Season

Staff Reporter

JOHANNESBURG, November 8 — In a heartwarming culmination to Idols SA’s farewell season, Thabo emerged as the ultimate winner of the show, marking the end of an era for Mzansi’s longest-running talent search program. After captivating audiences for 19 seasons, the Mosaïek Teatro stage in Johannesburg resonated with the exceptional talent of the final contestants.

At the age of 26, Thabo, originally from Witbank, has proven that embracing one’s true self can lead to greatness. From sharing stages with gospel icons to now holding the title of the last South African Idol, Thabo’s journey has been a testament to courage, faith, and unwavering talent. His final performances, including the soulful “A Thousand Years,” the powerful “Lakutshon Ilanga,” and his first single “iSlungu,” not only secured him the title but also endeared him to fans.

Thabo’s victory brought not only symbolic significance but also life-changing prizes. His title as the final South African Idol includes N$1 million in cash from Mzansi Magic, a new Toyota Vitz, a technology bundle from Huawei valued at N$65,000, N$100,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, a wardrobe valued at N$100,000 from Truworths, and a recording deal from Feel Good Music to kickstart his music career. Princess, the runner-up, will receive all of their live show outfits and a fashion voucher worth N$50,000 from Truworths.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, reflected on the season’s achievements, stating, “This season has showcased the resilience and incredible talent that our country has to offer. Idols SA has been a platform of empowerment, not just for the contestants but for our viewers as well. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and we’ve been connected through music. As we lower the curtain on this memorable 19-season journey, we are proud to have partnered with SIC Entertainment to provide the stage for dreams to come true. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our sponsors for a partnership that has made this show a success.”

The finale was nothing short of a festival, featuring show-stopping performances by artists such as Cassper Nyovest, PJ Morton, and the legendary Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuza. A highlight of the night was Somizi’s rendition of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.” The judging trio, consisting of Somizi, Thembi Seete, and JR Bogopa, provided their expert guidance for one last time, infusing the room with the interactions that have been the show’s hallmark.

In a fitting tribute to the Wooden Mic contestants, a collective known for their heart and dedication despite not progressing past auditions, Idols SA bid farewell with a touching rendition. Bhortee, the Wooden Mic winner for season 19, along with other memorable contestants – Skaqakaqa, Mbefu, Rugene, Moemish, and Mbishop – delivered a passionate rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s “Time to Say Goodbye.”

While Idols SA may have concluded, fans can relive the magic of season 19 on DStv Stream, and enjoy clips on Mzansi Magic’s official YouTube channel. It has been a season of dreams realized and talents discovered, all at the heart of Mzansi’s entertainment scene.